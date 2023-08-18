50 years ago
Times-Tribune, August 15, 1973
Council sends bond proposal to voters
The City Council of Grant City decided at the council meeting yesterday to let voters decide the fate of a proposed street bond issue that has been discussed at the meetings.
The $85,000 bond issue will provide funds for “a rolled stone base; prime and seal; chat; and rolling” by Vance Brothers Construction Company. City crews will clean drainage ditches and shape the streets for the project.
City fathers discussed the project at their regular council meeting last Tuesday night and officially decided to present the issue to the voters. The figures presented the council and obtained by Mayor Kenneth Thompson are “estimates only” and he had no firm bid from the company as to the exact cost.
Using city crews for the (prep work), Mayor Thompson told the council, the city would save some $115,000. The construction company gave an estimate of $201,000 for the improvements if they did all (the prep work).
100 years ago
Worth County Times, August 16, 1923
Capture two who rob Redding bank
Five bandits blew the vault and safe of the Redding Savings Bank at Redding, Iowa, 12 miles north of here, on Monday morning and escaped with between three and four thousand dollars in currency and Liberty Bonds estimated at around $3,000.00.
The Union Savings Bank, the only other bank in the town of Redding, whose bank building burned sometime last spring and who is conducting business in a garage building, had some $300 in currency in the Redding Savings Bank, which disappeared along with the rest. The Liberty bonds, notes and other papers were recovered Monday afternoon from a cornfield near New Hampton, in which the bandits had taken refuge when they abandoned the Buick car they were driving. The bandits had left this part of their swag together with some shot guns and other stuff too heavy to carry but had kept the currency. William Todd, banker of Denver, who was a member of the posse that found the swag and later captured two of the men, says that he saw the bonds and that there was considerably more than $3,000 worth.
He would not attempt to guess the amount but says there was a pile of large size bonds. The bank from which they were taken, however, originally estimated the loss in bonds to be about $3,000.
The robbery took place between 12:30 and 2:30 Monday morning. C.E. Smith, Redding barber, was an eyewitness to the whole affair but during the time was bound hand and foot. On his way home shortly after 12 o’clock Smith saw men lying in the park and called to them asking for a cigarette. He was informed that they had one and when he went over after his fag was met with a revolver and bound hand and foot. When the work of robbing the bank was begun the bandits moved Smith into the building appraising him of their purpose and that there might be shooting across the park. Smith lay on the floor inside the bank building during the time the robbers were about their work but says he was accorded only nice treatment at the hands of his captors.
At about 1:30 the bandits were discovered at their work by Mr. Tolg and Jack Hoover and the town was immediately alarmed but either sufficient men, guns, ammunition or nerve could not be secured to give the bandits a fight, who had intended to cut all telephone and telegraph wires before beginning. They overlooked the Bell wire to Mt. Ayr, however, and after about a half hour of trying the telephone operator succeeded in getting Mt. Ayr and notifying the sheriff of Ringgold County. But the men had escaped to the south in a Buick car with their booty before the officers arrived.
Word was sent down the line to look for the bandits, who went through Allendale and to Denver, where a few citizens were watching for them. Only a few were ready with their guns but Pete Bram, hardware merchant, saw the car coming from the north and fired three shots from his revolver in the air. The car immediately turned went a block north of where Bram stood. Men rushed west to head them off at the next street but the car turned back north and disappeared. As soon as cars could be brought out and a party organized the Denver boys started in pursuit, tracking the car as far north as the Ed Farrell place and then east of New Hampton. A few miles east of New Hampton they found the car abandoned alongside a corn field in which they found that part of the booty left by the bandits and near which two men were later captured.
According to the Denver boys an effort was made to increase the size of the posse from New Hampton but only one man was willing to help. Sheriff Tucker and deputies came from Bethany, but returned to Bethany with the recovered bonds and was not on hand again until the capture. The two captured men were taken to Bethany and placed in jail. They gave their names as Fred Stacey of Kanas City and William Fuller who gave no address but refused to give out any other information. No money was found on them.
The other three bandits could not be found before darkness came on and are thought to have escaped in a stolen car Monday night. According to information coming from New Hampton Tuesday three men came into town unmolested Monday night and were seen to take a Ford car and drive off with it.
This car was abandoned a few miles from town and a Buick car stolen in its place in which the bandits are supposed to have made their escape. The posse made up of Denver and Iowa fellows had given up on the search with the coming of darkness and apparently New Hampton was unwilling to offer the yeggmen any resistance. The Denver boys are enthusiastic in their praise of Sheriff Stevens and fell on the other hand that Sheriff Tucker of Bethany, neglected to perform his duty that morning when he refused to stay with the posse in the search.
125 years ago
Worth County Times, August 11, 1898
The Grant City band have honored their leader, James Marrs, by having his name on their new caps. The color of the caps are red with black trimming and the word “Marrs” in black, presents a very beautiful and striking appearance.
They have the finest band chariot in the state of Missouri and under the leadership of Prof. Marrs they are fast becoming one of the very best bands in this section of the state. Grant City can now be proud of her band boys.