10 years ago
Times-Tribune, August 7, 2013
Sheridan volunteer fire department receives new truck
For the grand sum of $1 the Sheridan Fire Department received a “ready-to-go-to-a-fire” 1979 Ford Fire Engine from the Waveland, Indiana Fire Department.
According to Tyler Paxson, the Sheridan Christian Church paid the shipping (which was done at a very “special” rate from Kory Nonneman).
“We certainly needed a better engine,” stated Butch Thomas. “And this one is just the ticket for our department.”
50 years ago
Times-Tribune, August 8, 1973
More Social Security for residents
To what extent will residents of Worth County benefit as a result of the boost in social security payments recently voted by Congress? What will the increase be in Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway counties?
Under the new schedule, how much will retirement checks average in the local area?
Based upon figures released by the Social Security Administration detailing the number of local recipients and the amounts going to them at the beginning of the year, their annual benefits will rise by approximately $827,000 when the new rates go into effect. Some $66,000 of it will be in Worth County.
Under the bill, across-the-board increased by $120 a year for the individuals and $180 for couples, on the average. Those in other categories will benefit proportionately.
In Worth County, according to the latest annual report of the Social Security Administration, payments to local beneficiaries have been at the average yearly rate of $1,350 per recipient.
This will rise to $1,430 a year when the new schedule goes into effect next July.
100 years ago
Worth County Tribune, August 8, 1923
The Kelso Kid Picnic
Ed Kelso announced this morning that his annual picnic for Grant City youngsters would be held in Kelso Park some time during the week of August 27.
More definite announcements will be made before that date but Mr. Kelso says that more amusements will be provided this year than last.
Worth County Times, August 4, 1898
Paid first courthouse tax
The first man to pay a courthouse tax in Worth County is A.H. Butler of this city. Last Monday Mr. Butler paid his current taxes, which amounted to $108.20. Of this amount $6.27 was for the new courthouse.
Before the bond proposition was submitted Mt. Butler stated that he would donate $100 cash towards the erection of a new courthouse. But Mr. Butler’s taxes for this purpose will not cost him near that sum.
He says he is glad to have the opportunity to pay a courthouse tax in order that our splendid little county may have a decent courthouse for the transaction of business and the keeping of our public records.
We overheard a man saying last Saturday that he had voted against the bond proposition each time, but that he was ashamed of it now, since he sees how nice a building the county will have when completed.