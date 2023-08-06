GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Times-Tribune office hours have changed. The office will now regularly be open from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
To reach Reporter/Office Assistant Riley Drury in the office, visit between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
To reach Reporter Paxson Haws, email her at phaws@maryvilleforum.com.
To reach the advertising department 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call Rita Piveral at 660-562- 2424 or email her at rpiveral@maryvilleforum.com.
To reach the news desk Monday through Friday, email Skye Pournazari, managing editor, at skyep@ maryvilleforum.com or call 660-562-2424.