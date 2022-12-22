A few things that I “stumbled” upon in my search for God’s plan for His church were two quotes that impacted me greatly.
One of the quotes I wrote about last week, by Andy Stanley, who stated, “The world is asking real life questions, and all they are getting from the church is Sunday school answers.”
I don’t know the source of the second one, but he said, “The world doesn’t have a problem with God or the Bible, they have a problem with the Church.”
I came to the realization that the obstacle to reaching those who are unchurched is the church. This is very true when it comes to trying to reach our communities. If you talk to people about God and the Bible, most people aren’t offended and will talk to you about those things. Most people believe there is a God, and most people respect the Bible as a good book with some good teaching for life. You will have a few who are atheists or blame God for some tragedy in their lives, but for the most part people will have those conversations.
When it comes to inviting someone to church is when the pushback happens. You have heard the comments of those when asked about church: “They are full of hypocrites,” or “If I go there, they will judge me,” and “They think they are better than me.”
As a churchgoer, you may be saying that our church isn’t like that. Which may be true, but whether it’s true or not, if it’s perceived that it is, then it’s still an obstacle. Even if your church is genuine and not judgmental, the obstacle is still there because they have had enough bad experiences with the church to avoid it. So, church as usual doesn’t remove the obstacle. Something still must change. We still need to change course and go another direction.
So, why don’t we change? The answer is simple: We don’t care enough about the unbelievers to give up our comfort and traditions. We have idols we don’t want to tear down.
Sounds harsh, I know, but what if God wanted us to give up Sunday morning worship and go out into the community instead? There would be a riot and the pastor would be gone.
“I am not giving up my service.” Even if it is failing? Tom Rainer states that “90 percent of all churches are dying or stagnant.”
To me, both dying and stagnant are failing churches. But we cling to what is failing and fight to the death for our idols of comfort and security. What if we got rid of Sunday school and invited people into our home to discuss God and the Bible? Same response: “You can’t take away my Sunday school.” We would rather fail year after year and decade after decade than give up something that would reach unbelievers. Jesus gave up everything and died for those same people. Isn’t the church supposed to be just like Jesus?
If what we do and who we are hinder those from coming to Jesus. Why aren’t we volunteering to be that change that we need to reach our community? That’s literally the eternal question, isn’t it?
If anyone would like to discuss, comment or ask any questions, feel free to email me at dad110163@yahoo.com.