GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with elementary and high school students and publish their responses. This week, the Tribune asked four students the question: What is your favorite part of the Scholastic Book Fair?
“I like the anime books back there,” Silas Brown, fifth grader, reported. “They have all of these anime characters in them and I like anime.”
“I like the Alan Grats books,” said fellow fifth grader Miles Saville, citing an author that is highly popular among students and teachers alike.
Also in fifth grade, Jaydon Rousch had a broader answer.
“I like all of the books and all the options,” he said. The Scholastic Book Fair sent the Worth County Partnership Library thousands of books to be sold to Worth County residents.
“I like having fun, buying, books, and reading them,” second grader Luke Riley explained.
The book fair is open until 3 p.m. on Friday as well as through the entirety of the Holiday Bazaar on Saturday.