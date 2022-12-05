GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Scholastic Book Fair arrived in Worth County this week and brought with it a large assortment of all things books.
The fair will be open through 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, as well as be present at the Holiday Bazaar on Saturday.
The official Scholastic theme for this year is “Books Bring Us Together,” but seeing as that was Worth County’s Book Fair theme last year, school librarian Nanci Drury decided to go for a Christmas theme instead.
“I’m usually here at least three days of Thanksgiving break,” Drury explained. “It’s more magical if they don’t see it until it’s done, and if they think the Book Fair is magical, they’ll think books are magical.”
Drury cites that the hardest part of the Book Fair is trying to get it ready, as she tends to get distracted by wanting to look at all of the books that the fair has to offer. Her favorite part, however, is how excited the kids get, especially when they see it for the first time.
Drury explained that parents can now set up an “eWallet” and pay online, so the kids know definitively how much money they have to spend. Whatever isn’t spent is returned to the corresponding credit card.
There is also a “Change 4 Books” program, which is dedicated to putting books into classrooms. Whatever money the kids raise with their coins goes toward the teachers’ book fair wish lists. Scholastic will double these donations and provide funds for school disaster relief.
The main goal of the Book Fair is to get books into kids’ hands and share the magic of reading. The fair is open until 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and will be open at the Holiday Bazaar.
EDITORS NOTE: Nanci Drury is the mother of Times-Tribune reporter Riley Drury.