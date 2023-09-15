GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County R-III High School students have selected this year’s royal court for “Homecoming 2023: Tigers Starring in a Hollywood Homecoming,” according to a news release from the school district.
The senior class selected Autumn Cousatte, Brylee Rush and Kynah Steele as homecoming queen candidates, as well as Elias Alarcon, Tyler New and Kolten Smith as candidates for homecoming king.
The homecoming attendants representing each grade are freshmen Alivia Moyer and Cole Ruby, sophomores Rylee Ruckman and Franklynn Taute, and juniors Eliza Corey and Karson Briner.
The high school students will choose their homecoming king and queen on Sept. 29, with the official announcement following the homecoming parade on Sept. 29 on Matteson Field, weather permitting, at the high school.
“We hope that the community will follow us back to the football stadium for the coronation,” said Ethan Frese, co-student council president, in a statement from the school. “We also hope to be honoring our 50-year queen Londa Gay Verbick, our 25-year queen Angie Healy Bruce and our 10- year queen Kristen Andrews at this time.”
The east parking lot will be available for community parking. If weather precludes using the football stadium, coronation will be held in the high school gym before the parade. In addition to the coronation festivities, there are also a number of ways in which local businesses can get involved in the homecoming fun.
“We will be sending out sponsor letters to local businesses and it’s not too late for businesses interested to help sponsor the homecoming parade,” said Cousatte, student council co-president. “The cost is $50. We also have a business window-decorating competition, and businesses can have floats in our parade.”
More information on the window competition, parade sponsorship and how to get a float in the parade is available from Karen Andrews at kandrews@wc.k12.mo.us.