GRANT CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash occurred on Monday morning, approximately 3½ miles west of Grant City, injuring the lone occupant.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, the crash took place when a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by Sherry D. Howell, of Temple, Texas, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 46 near Hartford Lane.
Howell attempted to pass another vehicle between two hill crests when another vehicle came into view traveling westbound. Trooper A.J. Kempa’s report stated that Howell then attempted to move back into her lane of traffic in an effort to avoid a collision at which time she drove off the south side of the roadway.
The vehicle traveled a short distance in the ditch and returned to the roadway and overturned. Howell’s vehicle came to rest on its top facing west, blocking the westbound lane of traffic.
Howell was transported to Mosaic Medical Center – Albany with moderate injuries.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to the scene.