SHERIDAN, Mo. — A Sheridan woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Dec. 29.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brit L. Fisher, 28, of Sheridan, was walking with westbound traffic on State Route 246 when she was struck by a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Billie F. Wake, 99, of Grant City, which was also headed west. The collision occurred at 2:46 p.m. about three miles east of Sheridan.
Fisher was reportedly pronounced dead by Nodaway County coroner Vincent Shelby at 3:48 p.m.