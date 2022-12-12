REDDING, Iowa — Joe and Gina Bainum from Cameron visited over the weekend with Bobbi Bainum, along with Charles Abarr, who was a Saturday evening visitor.
Dean Olney called on Helen Combs Friday evening before he left to go home to Sacramento.
Sympathy is sent to the Overholser family of Diagonal. Jerry and Peggy Overholser attended the funeral of Abbi Overholser on Thursday.
Kathy Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates on Monday and Friday, and she visited with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park.
Ginny Quick went to Louden Main’s basketball games on Monday and on Friday in Mount Ayr, as well as Calvin Main’s game on Tuesday. Ginny went to Garden Club on Friday, and she and Rebecca Smith went to the Afton craft show on Saturday. Rebecca, Cliff and Kaden Smith were overnight guests on Saturday at Ginny’s. Ginny’s Sunday lunch guests were Rebecca, Cliff and Kaden Smith, Carrie, Wiley, Louden and Calvin Main. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
The Methodist Action Club held a successful bake sale at the Dragoon Trace Nature Center Saturday night. Cindy and Dick Snethen went to two basketball games at Bedford and one at Lenox during the week to watch their granddaughter Jaynee play. Cindy and Ellen Brand went to the craft fair at the Grant City school on Saturday, and Cindy went to the Simply Voices concert Saturday night at the Mount Ayr UMC. She also went to the soup supper after the concert. Cindy and Dick Snethen’s lunch guests on Sunday were Ellen Brand and Linda Pickering. Afternoon guests at the Snethens’ were Kathy Comer from Benton and Willma Schaefer from Mount Ayr.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at Rumors on Thursday.