GRANT CITY, Mo. — The heat wave that came in last weekend lasted all week. It was extremely hot and humid but we had rain early Saturday morning that brought some relief from the heat.
I mowed my lawn late one evening and finished it early the next morning. Marc came and finished it by mowing the banks, etc. that I can’t do.
School got off to a hot start, but I guess that is to be expected when you start in August.
The city pool will be open all three days on Labor Day weekend and then closed for the season.
Thanks to all of you that bring items in that you no longer want or need and donate them to us. We mark everything very reasonably and it may just be what the next guy is looking for. It all adds up and is a big help toward our ongoing expenses.
The Center was a pretty busy place this last week. It was too hot to be outside doing anything, so the guys played a lot of pool and dominos.
We finished up one puzzle and started another one. We had a good attendance for our exercise class and Fridays are always a fun day — it’s game day. We usually have several in and always have snacks in the afternoon.
I went to the nursing home and visited a couple of friends this afternoon and then I played a round of golf with my friend, Linda Green. There were several out taking advantage of the nice day.
Our September potluck is coming up and the date is Sept. 8. We will be serving beef and noodles and all of the good stuff that goes with it. Mark your calendar!
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome! Our coffee pot is always on.