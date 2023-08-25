GRANT CITY, Mo. — We enjoyed nice weather all week, but Mother Nature turned up the heat today. I’m sure the “feel like” temperature was well over 100 degrees.
We played a round of golf on Thursday morning. It was pretty cool and there was only one other cart out there. It is like having the golf course all to yourself!
I mentioned in my article last week that it was a rainy time for the Weddle Reunion, but according to Edith Miller, their secretary, it didn’t dampen their spirits one bit — on Saturday they had 146 in attendance and 126 at the Campground on Thursday and Friday! I think that is just awesome!! Edith is also secretary of our Senior Center board.
It is hard to believe that school will be starting up again this week. That means that it won’t be long until the city pool will close. I will miss sitting on the deck and watching all of the activity at the pool.
“Ask and you shall receive,” that is what happened when I mentioned needing folding chairs at the Center. Debbie Roach called with news that someone in Maryville was donating chairs to organizations that needed them. Thanks for making this happen Debbie!
Our condolences go out to the family of Wilbur Osborne. He was 106! He has had a very long and interesting life. His last few years were spent at the Worth County Care and Rehab Center. When he was able, he came to our potluck dinners and lots of mornings Ronnie Rauch would pick him up and bring him to the Center for coffee with the guys. May he rest in peace.
Come by anytime and join us for a game of dominoes or shoot some pool or just sit and visit! Our coffee pot is always on.