GRANT CITY, Mo. — Empty shelves are being spotted in the Worth County Senior Center, and with them comes a concern of financial instability for the local, citizen-funded institution.
The Worth County Senior Center is a donations-only building, operating on whatever funds that its members and their families and friends can raise in order to keep its doors open to the public. Without government funds, the Senior Center relies on a collection of self-produced moneymakers in order to keep the lights on.
From coffee-drinkers donations, memorials and building rentals, to money made from monthly potluck dinners, everything that the Senior Center might need is funded by the community. One such fundraiser, according to Senior Center board president Barb Stephenson, is facing a concerning shortage.
One of the many ways that the Senior Center makes its money is by selling donated items for consignment within the building. Community members will bring in items that they don’t want, or no longer need, and the Center will assign a price to it, unless they wish to put it on consignment and assign the price themselves. In return for the sales, the Senior Center asks that whoever donated the items for sale would give a monetary donation to the Center, in addition to the items.
Lately, though, it seems that the shelves are beginning to run bare, with several empty spaces waiting to be filled by merchandise.
“It’s only with the community support and donations that we are able to keep our doors open,” Stephenson said.
Community members interested in helping support the center through donations or dropping off items for sale, may contact the center at 660-564-2202 or drop off items at the center, located at 22 W 4th St., Grant City, MO 64456.