GRANT CITY, Mo. — We received rain off and on all of this past week and when it wasn’t raining, the humidity was really high. I’m trying not to complain but we do need a little break from it so we can get our lawns mowed. I mowed yesterday with Marc’s help.
The fresh veggies continue to show up at the Center. The tomatoes are finally becoming more plentiful so we have been fortunate to have several brought in. Some of the recent people that have donated are Ron Root, George Carroll, Dean Olney, Marc Stephenson and Pete and Diane Parman, and I have probably missed somebody. If so I’m sorry, just know that it is all appreciated.
The OATS bus went to St. Joe on Monday with seven on board. Stops were made at Brown’s Shoes, Eye Clinic, Walmart, Joanne’s Fabrics, Sam’s Club and lunch at Gyro Paradise. A good time was had by all.
Joe has returned to work at the Center after undergoing some eye surgery and removal of cataracts from both eyes. We only have eight board members, so when someone is out of commission, we really miss them. We continue to look for new board members. When I first got on the board, we had 11 members. I know that sounds like a lot but when they are all seniors there are always health issues, doctors’ appointments, etc. and we all take turns filling in when someone has to be off.
Don’t forget the potluck is this Friday the 11th. Hope to see a good crowd!
Drop in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.