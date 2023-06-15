GRANT CITY, Mo. — As I write this letter on Sunday morning we are receiving some much needed rain. I have seven-tenths in my gauge so far but the forecast is for rain off and on most of the day. It is much cooler today.
Bob and Suzie Hull have been visiting their family in Colorado. I’m sure there will be lots of “granddaughter” stories to talk about when she gets back. Needless to say we certainly missed her this week getting ready for potluck.
We had a good turnout for our potluck dinner. There was lots of good food brought in to go with what we had prepared. Due to it being close to Father’s Day, we treated the fathers to a solar light and we also let them get in line to eat first. (Now that is pretty important at potluck!!)
If you need a space for a family dinner or maybe a birthday party etc., the Sr. Center is available. We have plenty of room and lots of parking and all we ask is a donation. For more information call the Sr. Center at 660-564-2202.
The OATS bus is going to St. Joe on Wednesday, June 21. It is a very good opportunity to go shopping, or maybe you like to go to the casino or maybe you have a doctor’s appointment — you can do any of these things when you ride the OATS bus. Our driver is more than glad to drop you off and you just call him when you are ready to be picked up. They will leave the Center around 9 a.m. and return around 4 p.m. Call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274 to make arrangements.
We received a large donation of miscellaneous items of which there is quite an array of quilting stuff and blocks for cross stitch and embroidery. If you are a quilter or know someone who is, come by and check it out.
We will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, National Independence Day.
Drop in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.