GRANT CITY, Mo. — We are getting some much-needed rain this morning. It came up fast and there was some wind but nothing bad. We ended up getting 1.2 inches of rain. We have had unrelenting heat and humidity this past week but it sounds like we will get some relief this week.
Someone donated a box of Louis L’Amour books last week. I know there are a few people out there looking for his books so if you happen to know of someone, let them know.
Everyone has been very generous with their garden veggies this week. They brought in tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, all varieties of squash, cantaloupe, corn, onions and turnips. You could say we are living off the land!!
There is a group going to St. Joe on the OATS bus on Monday. Some of them will shop and some might go to the Boat and they will all eat lunch somewhere and they always have a good time.
If you would like to get signed up to ride the OATS bus, call Joan Ford at 660- 254-1274. The charge is $10 to ride but if you are not comfortable driving to St. Joe or Maryville or it is a financial hardship to pay the $10 charge, you can ride free.
The VFW will hold their monthly business meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. at the Center.
Our August potluck dinner will be on Friday, Aug. 11. We will be serving meatloaf and cheesy potatoes. We hope to have another good crowd like we had last month. Come and bring your favorite dish if you can; if you can’t, come anyway.
We are beginning to need some folding chairs — if you have any that you don’t need or don’t use, we could sure use them.
When it is as hot as it has been lately, we need to check on family members and friends to be sure they are doing OK.
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.