GRANT CITY, Mo. — At the Worth County R-III Board of Education meeting held on Aug. 16, the board made the decision to increase the budget for the stadium light installation by $20,000. Even with the new addition, notes from the meeting indicate that the installation is still the cheapest option that the board could find on the market.
This budget update comes after finalizing the plans for the electrical work that will need to be done in tandem with the stadium lights, which includes the press box, play clock, scoreboard, storage shed and electrical outlets. This, plus the updated budget, will ensure that the lighting in and around the stadium will be installed and will function to the best of its ability.
Crews began installing new LED lights last week, replacing the old stadium lights, which were damaged in a storm. The new lights will come in alongside repairs to the parking lot outside the stadium.
Other school board notes
- The board held the required tax rate hearing, approving the tax rate at $3.52 per $100 of assessed valuation and the debt service levy at $0.25 per $100 of assessed valuation.
- The board approved prepayment of $65,000 in current bonds, which will save the district $3,000 in future expenses.
- The tuition rate for the district was set at the amount of local tax effort per student: $5,754.49.
- 2023-24 enrollment has increased in the elementary and decreased in grades 7-12.
- Superintendent Chris Healy discussed facility projects that were completed over the summer or will soon be completed, including asphalt work, stadium lights, exterior metal painting and work at the softball field completed by the Aivry Griffin Foundation.
- The board listed stadium lights and poles as surplus property and bids close Sept. 1.
- The long-range planning committee will meet this fall to continue to reevaluate facility needs and goals.
- Regular board meeting dates were moved to the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.