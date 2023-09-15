GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have had another week of beautiful weather. We did have a couple of days where we experienced poor air quality due to the Canadian wildfires.
Linda and I played golf on Wednesday; it was a nice day for a round of golf, temperatures in the 70s.
The city pool is officially closed now for the season. I will miss watching all of that activity, but school is back in full swing and there is lots of traffic coming and going to the ball field.
As I write this on Saturday, tonight is the Worth County Tractor Pull and I’m sitting on my deck watching them arrive and reading the names on them can be quite interesting.
We had a good crowd for our potluck dinner yesterday. It was beef and noodles prepared by Wanda Lynch and she did an awesome job. Our dinner rolls were furnished by the Worth County Care & Rehab Center and we really appreciate them doing that.
I just want to remind you about First Interstate Bank being at the center on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. The topic is “Safe Banking for Seniors: Preventing Identity Theft.” If you would like to attend, there is a signup sheet at the Center or you can RSVP to 660-564-4000, Makenzie Fuller. Refreshments will be served.
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on Wednesday, Sept. 20. To make arrangements to go, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274 by Monday noon of that week. Plan ahead, make your appointments to coincide with the days that the bus goes to Maryville, which is the first and third Wednesday of the month. The driver is very good to take and pick you up from your appointments.
Come in and join us anytime for a cup of coffee, game of pool, dominos, or maybe you like to work on puzzles or just sit and visit! Our coffee pot is always on.