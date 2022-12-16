GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with elementary and high school students and publish their responses.
This week, the Tribune asked fifth grade students: What is your favorite part of Christmas?
“Being with my family,” Jane Hawke, reported. “On my dad’s side, we go to my grandma’s house, and on my mom’s side we go to my aunt’s house and open presents.”
“I like being with my family. We do all the normal stuff,” Memphis Ware explained. “But one year we had secret Santa, which I really liked.”
Tatum Allee and Gabby Maudlin both agreed that the best part of Christmas is spending time with their families.
“I love watching Christmas movies,” Allee added.
“I love opening presents together,” Maudlin elaborated.