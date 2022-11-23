GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with elementary and high school students and publish their responses.
This week, the Tribune asked kindergarten students the question: What are you thankful for?
Mason said, “The Pilgrims, for making Thanksgiving a tradition.”
“My family,” Maliah explained.
“My mom and dad,” Jackson agreed.
“I’m thankful for my dogs and cats.” Ianna decided, which was agreed to by Bowen.
“I’m thankful for my toys,” Finn reported.
“Animals,” is what was decided upon by Mack Maudlin.
“I am thankful for elephants,” said Cooper.