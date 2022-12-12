GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune speaks with Worth County R-III students and publishes their responses.
This week, the Tribune had special guest Holly the Elf from the North Pole, who asked the kids: What questions do you have about Santa or the North Pole?
“Do elves like cookies?” Kaylen Campbell wondered. Holly the Elf, a visitor from the North Pole News, informed her that cookies are among an elf’s favorite foods.
“Does Santa make the toys?” Avery Campbell wanted to know. Holly explained that he likes to help out from time to time.
Jackson and James “Dean” Cain shared their Christmas lists, while also wondering “How old is Santa?”
Holly replied that it had been a while since she’d asked, but as far as she knew, he is at least 600 years old.
Audra Minnock had many North Pole questions: “Where are the reindeer? How does Santa get to all those places in one night? Where do the reindeer sleep? How big are the snowflakes, or Santa’s Christmas tree?”
The reindeer were busy training for Christmas Day, so they unfortunately, could not be in attendance. Santa travels through magical portals, opened by his magical snow globe. The reindeer, naturally, sleep in the stable, and the snowflakes, as well as Santa’s Christmas tree, are the biggest that anyone has ever seen. Santa’s tree is even bigger than the one at Rockefeller Center.
It should also be noted that there were several children who wondered about Santa’s favorite cookie and a reindeer’s favorite food. Reindeer love carrots, and Santa, as far as cookies are concerned, apparently prefers snickerdoodles.