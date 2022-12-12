Jackson and Dean Cain visit with Holly the Elf at the Times-Tribune office Friday, Dec. 2, during the second annual Jingle and Mingle around the courthouse square in Grant City. Holly, on assignment from the North Pole, let visitors ask her any North Pole-related questions during their visit to the newspaper office. Working for the North Pole Gazette, Holly answered questions like “How old is Santa?” (She said he’s at least 600 years old).