GRANT CITY, Mo. — On Aug. 10 at the Grant City pool park a new member of the Worth County community was officially inaugurated: Roscoe the Rock Snake.
He was placed in the park as the main event of family fun night, which had a variety of activities for families to participate in from free bubbles to creating sidewalk chalk masterpieces.
While the event itself was put on and sponsored by the Grant City Community Improvement Association, Roscoe himself came out of the creativity and elbow grease of local woman Kali Cameron.
“I saw someone do it on Facebook, and I mentioned how cool it would be if we had something like that, so I went to the city meeting and got it approved,” Cameron said of the idea to make a rock snake at the park.
After putting in the work to make the Roscoe dream a reality, Cameron set off to paint Roscoe’s head, as well as a sign that would display him proudly to anyone who visited the park. It reads: “Meet Roscoe! Add a rock painted by you and watch as he grows!”
The kids who attended the event had the first opportunity to paint their rocks and add them to Roscoe’s body, but anyone who visits the park is welcome to add to him at any time.
Rachel Brown of the Improvement Association told the kids that Roscoe is a community project, so they should be sure to check on him whenever they visit the park to make sure he’s doing OK.
The Community Improvement Association, as well as a variety of other community organizations, have recently been putting in extra effort to hold events and create traditions that will take the Grant City/ Worth County community to the next level.