The descendents of Ira and Pearl Montgomery Rinehart held their annual reunion on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the community hall in Allendale, Mo. Those attending were; Keith and Mary Kay Lambert, Lori, Kevin and Justina Wimer. Bobbie Rinehart, Gary Rinehart, Julie Lynch, Rod and Sherri Adams, Gary, Amber Hart and Ben Hart; Dan and Bobbi Gladstone, Anna, Ayden and Renae; Melinda Bollinger, Kathy Armi Jo, Terry Rinehart, Mike Cook, Vickie Miller, Daron Brandi, Anna Avery Lambert; Dustin, Kate, Olivia, Mary, Victoria Lambert, Derek and Kristen Lambert and Peyton, Lillie Rinehart.
