GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County has an abundance of history throughout the towns, villages and unincorporated communities within its boundaries.
The history ranges from family genealogy to devastating weather events, involvement in the Civil War and Honey War, old schoolhouses and even rumors of notorious American outlaw Jesse James visiting the area.
Until recently, there has not been a group dedicated to preserving all the county’s history aside from various individuals who took a personal interest. In 2020, a small group of individuals started a monthly newsletter called the Worth County Chronicle to research some of the history and relay it to the county residents.
Worth County Clerk Roberta Owens helped spearhead this newsletter, along with Jason Davidson, and now, the pair is in the process of reforming an official historical society for Worth County.
“It’s just something I enjoy and I feel like nobody’s really working to preserve the history of the county,” Owens said. “And that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Owens and Davidson have started an “unofficial” Worth County Historical Society and the group has held its first two meetings, but to be an official historical society recognized by the state and other organizations, Owens said the group needs to obtain nonprofit status and procure an EIN number.
“The first week, I made an agenda with an old picture, but I didn’t put anything in it,” she said. “I said, ‘Yeah, they’re empty because we’re gonna decide what we want our agenda to be.’ We just sat around and discussed and had some excellent stories.”
The first meeting had five people in attendance but the second, which took place on Aug. 5, had a few more than that as some brought guests with them and the meeting had local “experts” from a couple of the small towns in the area to talk about the towns.
The county’s original historical society group disbanded in the 1980s or 1990s, donating the items collected over the years to the local library. Over the years, as more people donated historical items, some went to the library and some went to Owens since it’s common knowledge she has a deep love of history.
Today, nearly all the items donated are located either at Owens’ home, in her office at the courthouse or in the old courtroom.
And it’s the old courtroom that the group has hopes to use as an official location one day to host meetings, store and display items and have it open to the public.
“I’ve got some money that a man left to the county for this purpose for restoring the old courtroom mural, but we’re just gonna work on this right now,” Owens said.
Restoring this room in a capacity that would work for a small museum — Owens’ end goal with the historical society — would involve creating a small room inside the old courtroom that is temperature-controlled for all the various items she has in her possession.
“I’ve had family histories given to me because maybe they don’t have any kids and they’ve done this hard work and all their genealogy, and they don’t want it to just be thrown away,” Owens said. “So, yeah. I’ll take it. Because maybe nobody will ever look through it, but maybe they will.”
Some of the other items she has are old teacher grade books, an old academic letter sweater, ribbons and buttons from Grant City’s centennial event, hundreds upon hundreds of Times-Tribune editions and other newspaper copies and more photos and obituaries than she knows what to do with.
“I’d like to have computers, little workstations and have one hooked up to ancestry.com and one hooked up to genealogy.com, some different things so they can research their families,” Owens said of what she’d like to see in the room.
Owens and Davidson also intend to put a lot of the information collected, specifically family histories, online at some point for people to search through for themselves.
“Our goal would be just to gather information, gather all the information that we can,” Owens said. “And what I wanted to do it for is, I want somebody walking in the door with a whole big box of pictures from way back when that I haven’t ever seen before. You know, because that’s what I love.”
Scanners were brought to the first two meetings for people to use either to share photos members owned with the historical society or just to help people digitize old photos in general.
The Worth County Historical Society’s next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Grant City Club House. The fourth meeting has a tentative date of Saturday, Oct. 7, with a location to be determined and the group would like to host meetings in the various towns within the county.
If interested in joining the Worth County Historical Society, if you have items or photos to donate or would like to contribute to help fund any of the group’s end goals, feel free to reach out to Owens, Davidson or the Worth County Chronicle Facebook page.