REDDING, Iowa — Condolences are sent to the Abarr family following the death of Gaye Abarr, wife of Andy Abarr from Oklahoma City. Attending the funeral on Friday from this area were Charles and Becky Abarr, Weldon Abarr from Boone, Isabelle Abarr from Raytown, Mo., and Jasper Abarr from Ames.
Amanda Rothanzl from Valparaiso, Nebraska, was a weekend visitor at Helen Combs. Lil Rinehart was a Saturday lunch and afternoon guest at Helen’s. Helen visited with Dean and Duane Olney on Sunday. Sunday afternoon guests at Helen’s were Wade and Lavon Motsinger from Winterset.
Gary and Linda Hosfield and Dorothy Saville went to the graduation party for Brodie Saville held Sunday afternoon at his home.
Gladys Jones’ visitors on Tuesday were Helen Harris and Inez Overbeck from Illinois. They all went to Clearview Home in Mount Ayr to call on Carla Jo Davis. Gladys and Inez visited her again on Wednesday. On Thursday Gladys visited with Helen Harris and her houseguests George and Sandy Robertson from Kansas City.
George and Sandy Robertson took Gladys, Helen Harris, Mary and Cindy Daniels, Inez Overbeck and Billy Harris to lunch Thursday at the Old Towne Café in Allendale. John and Jeanie Jones from Mount Ayr visited with Gladys on Saturday.
Congratulations to Alexis Darrah who graduated Sunday afternoon from MACHS. She was guest of honor at a party Sunday evening at the Frontier Hall in Redding. Friday evening Jerry and Peggy Overholser, Lesa and John Darrah, Dalton Darrah, BayLee Darrah, Chase Lafollette, Jeanette and Roger Todd, Jeff Overholser, and Raylynn and Tina Rowe had supper at Rumors in Mount Ayr.
Dan and Kathy Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week.
Sympathy is sent to the family of Helen Hunt, formerly from Redding. Several from the community attended her services Saturday morning in Mount Ayr.
Ginny Quick went to the graduation party for Natalie Schaefer Saturday night at her home. She also called on Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week.
Stephanie and Tom VanOsten from Ashland, Oregon, visited at Bobbi Bainum’s Monday through Friday. Joe Bainum from Cameron visited Tuesday and Wednesday at Bainum’s. Lisa Hargrave from Grant City was a Tuesday night supper guest. Preston Hayse took Stephanie and Tom VanOsten and Bobbi Bainum out for supper Thursday night at El Vacquero in Mount Ayr.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the graduation party for Jillian and Tessa Kniep Sunday at the Outdoor Alliance building in Mount Ayr and to the graduation at the high school. Bobbi went to the funeral services for Helen Hunt Saturday in Mount Ayr and visited with Lena Hunt and Lisa Hargrave Saturday afternoon in Grant City.
Volunteers will be needed on Friday to help put up the American flags in the Redding cemetery for the Memorial Day weekend.
Anyone wishing to help should meet at the old Legion building in Redding at 6 p.m. on Friday to load the poles and flags to go to the cemetery. All help is greatly appreciated.