REDDING, Iowa — Congratulations to BayLee Darrah and Chase Lafollette of Mount Ayr on the arrival of their new baby boy on Saturday in Des Moines. Easton Chase weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long. Lesa and John Darrah of Redding are the new grandparents. Peggy and Jerry Overholser are the new great-grandparents. Dalton Darrah was a Sunday afternoon visitor at Peggy and Jerry’s.
Dan and Kathy Quick visited with Berta Quick last weekend. Dan and Kathy Quick and Dick and Cindy Snethen went out for supper in Clarinda on Wednesday to celebrate the Quicks’ anniversary.
Ginny Quick went to Kaden Smith’s band concert in Adel on Tuesday and was an overnight guest at Rebecca and Cliff Smith’s. Ginny had supper with friends at the Mexican restaurant in Lenox on Wednesday. She went to a birthday party for Bonnie Morris in Afton on Saturday. Louden Main and friends were Saturday overnight guests at Ginny’s. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week. Tona Pickering from Grant City and her daughter Keri Jo Gibson from Eagleville also visited with Berta.
Congratulations to Junior and Naomi Yoder on the arrival of their new baby daughter in December. Judith is welcomed at home by sisters Martha and Ruth.
Gladys Jones returned home on Saturday after spending the winter in Phoenix with Marcia and Roy Moon. Gladys celebrated her birthday on Tuesday with a party at Marcia and Roy’s and on Wednesday, Trenae Lonetti took Gladys out for breakfast. Gladys got into Des Moines on Thursday and visited with Donna and Kent Blunck and arrived home to Redding on Saturday. She visited with Connie Allen on Saturday afternoon.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim visited with her parents Shirley and Jim Klooster and family over the weekend. The Sunshine Workers 4-H Club met Sunday afternoon at Bobbi Bainum’s. The club members made plans for their annual Easter party for local kids to be held on April 8 at the Frontier Hall and in the Redding park. Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the Old Towne Café for supper on Thursday night.