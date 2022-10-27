By Bobbi Bainum
Times-Tribune Correspondent
Jasper Abarr from Ames was a weekend visitor at Charles and Becky Abarr’s.
Gladys Jones and Helen Harris were in Maryville on Wednesday and had lunch at the Pizza Ranch. They also had lunch at Old Towne café in Allendale on Sunday. Gladys visited with Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Friday, and was visited by John Jones from Mount Ayr on Saturday.
Get well wishes to Ellyott Overholser who had surgery on Friday in Iowa City and was able to return home on Sunday.
Alexis Darrah celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with guests John and Lesa Darrah, Dalton Darrah, Tucker Darrah, Rachel Sobotka, BayLee Darrah, Brenda Comer, Jeff, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser, Lindsey Overholser, Ellyott Overholser, Jerry and Peggy Overholser. Sunday supper guests at Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s were Jeff, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser. Dalton Darrah was a Saturday overnight guest at Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s.
Ginny Quick met with the Retired Teachers Association from Worth County school on Monday at Rumors in Mount Ayr, as well as to Calvin Main’s last football game on Tuesday, in Clarinda. She also brought Berta Quick down to the farm on Friday. Dan and Bruce Quick were visitors.
Last Sunday, Kelly Roach celebrated her birthday with supper at Shroud’s restaurant in Kansas City, with guests Tony Roach, Dan and Kathy Quick, Dorothy Barber, Brett, Rogen and Cora Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Aaron Roach, Karen and Rowdy Hill.
Kaden Smith celebrated his birthday on Friday with three of his friends from Adel. They went to a haunted house in Mount Ayr and were overnight guests at Ginny Quick’s. Rebecca Smith and Calvin Main were also guests.
Joe, Rori, Vince and Ellie Snethen were weekend visitors at Cindy and Dick Snethen’s.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at Tampico’s in Bedford on Thursday. They went to the wedding of Jordan Hunt and Kenny Thiessen on Saturday in St. Josephv. They were lunch guests at Shaun and Clint Kniep’s on Sunday.