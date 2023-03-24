REDDING, Iowa — The Redding United Methodist Church will be hosting a free soup supper for the community on Sunday, March 26 starting at 5 p.m. at the Redding Frontier Hall. A variety of soups, relishes and desserts will be available.
Dan and Joe Rold from Braymer, Missouri, visited with Charles Abarr on Friday.
The skating party sponsored by the Redding UMC Sunday afternoon was well attended.
Rex Robertson from Kansas City, Kansas; Debbie and Chris Thornton from Kansas City, Kansas; Helen Harris, Mary and Cindy Daniels from Allendale; Kenny and Debbie Robertson; Wanda Hosfield from Mount Ayr; Carla Jo Davis from Clearview Home and Gladys Jones had lunch together at El Vacquero on Tuesday. On Wednesday Gladys Jones met Mary and Cindy Daniels in Mount Ayr. John Jones from Mount Ayr called on Gladys on Friday and Gladys went to prayer service Sunday night at the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Grant City.
Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s supper guests on Tuesday were John and Lesa Darrah, Alexis and Dalton Darrah, Jeff, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser, BayLee Darrah, Chase and Easton LaFollette. Peggy Overholser, John and Lesa Darrah, Alexis and Dalton Darrah, Tucker Darrah, and Rachel Sobotka were among those attending a surprise birthday party for Willie Baker’s 16th birthday Sunday afternoon at the Lucky Lanes bowling alley in Mount Ayr. Bobby Baker came from Texas to surprise his brother on his birthday.
Kathy Quick and Dorothy Barber went to Tingley for lunch on Monday at the Wagon Wheel. Kathy and Dan Quick visited with Berta Quick on Sunday at the Estates.
Kaden Smith spent his spring break with his grandmother Ginny Quick. Bryson Quick from Ames was her visitor on Wednesday and Thursday. Rebecca and Cliff Smith and Louden and Calvin Main were Sunday visitors at Ginny’s. Ginny was a Friday overnight guest at Rebecca and Cliff Smith’s in Adel. On Saturday Rebecca and Ginny went to the Junk Jubilee in Des Moines. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Cindy Snethen, Helen Combs and Peggy Overholser were among those attending the skating party at the Grant City rink on Sunday afternoon. Cindy and Dick Snethen and Kathy and Dan Quick were in St. Joe on Friday afternoon.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at El Vacquero Thursday night and went to the Junk Jubilee Saturday at the 4-H building on the fairgrounds in Des Moines. Bobbi visited with Lena Hunt and Lisa Hargrave Sunday afternoon.