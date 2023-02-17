REDDING, Iowa — The Redding community extends get-well wishes to Jim Bryant in St. Joe, formerly of Redding. He is the son of Mary and Morris Carpenter of Mount Ayr.
Linda Hosfield and Tom Hosfield spent four days in Savannah, Georgia, on vacation. They toured the historic city sites and visited Hilton Head Island, went to see the musical “Mama Mia!” and returned home on Saturday.
Kelly, Bob and Tabby Nolin spent the weekend in Lincoln at the home of their daughter Katie Pelton and family and helped her celebrate her birthday.
Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s supper guests Tuesday night were BayLee Darrah, Chase LaFollette, Alexis and Dalton Darrah, and John and Lesa Darrah.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited Berta Quick at the Estates and Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week.
On Saturday David and Ellen Brand from Audubon, Cindy and Dick Snethen, Wilma Schafer and Lee and Mary Brand had lunch together at Rumors and then went to Lee’s home to play dominoes.
The Methodist Action club met on Wednesday night at Cindy Snethen’s.
Ginny Quick visited with Berta Quick at The Estates during the week.
The spaghetti lunch held at the Redding UMC on Sunday was well attended.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at the Chuong Garden Chinese restaurant in Creston on Thursday night. Lil Rinehart and Bobbi were in Maryville on Friday for Lil’s appointment. Bobbi visited with Lena Hunt in Grant City on Saturday afternoon.