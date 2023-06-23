REDDING, Iowa — The Redding UMC is sponsoring a community picnic on Sunday, June 25, at the Redding park at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Gary Lambert was a Sunday afternoon visitor at Helen Combs’. Dean Olney was her Tuesday visitor.
Gladys Jones and Helen Harris visited with Mary and Cindy Daniels and with Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home on Monday. Gladys visited them again on Thursday. On Sunday, Gladys and Helen Harris visited with Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis at Clearview. Linda Pickering also called on Mary and Cindy Daniels on Sunday. Gladys and Helen had supper at Subway on Sunday night.
The Methodist Action club met on Wednesday night at the Redding church with Bev McGinnis as hostess.
Jerry and Peggy Overholser and Rodger and Jeannette Todd had supper in Des Moines on Friday.
Dan and Kathy Quick and Ginny Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week. Berta spent Sunday at the farmhouse and visited with family members.
Leigh Ann and Jim Freeman were weekend guests at Cindy and Dick Snethen’s.
The Snethens’ houseguests, Larry Flowers and family, left on Friday to return home to Colorado. Sunday afternoon visitors at the Snethens’ were Jason and Carolyn McQuerry from Ridgeway, Missouri.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at Rumors on Thursday night. They were supper guests Sunday night at Shaun and Clint Kniep’s in Mount Ayr.
Travis, Jen, Fred, Jacob and Wade Malone and Bobbi Bainum did some work at the Redding park on Sunday afternoon as a 4-H project.