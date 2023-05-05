REDDING, Iowa — Jasper Abarr from Ames was a weekend visitor at Charles and Becky Abarr’s.
Helen Combs and Lil Rinehart went to the funeral services for their cousin, Jerry Parker, in Creston on Tuesday.
John Jones from Mount Ayr visited with Gladys Jones on Friday. Jeremiah and Colt Overholser were overnight guests at Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s on Saturday.
Dan and Kathy Quick visited Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week. Ginny Quick went to the band and choir concert Monday night at the high school. She also went to the spaghetti supper prior to the concert. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week and with Annabel Walkup at Clearview Home on Friday.
Ginny went to the track meet at Lenox on Thursday to watch Calvin Main compete. Mount Ayr’s team got second place at the meet. Ginny Quick, Diane Case and Bobbi Bainum met for lunch on Friday at the Lamoni Welcome center. Carrie, Wiley, Louden and Calvin Main were Saturday supper guests at Ginny’s.
Peter and Reyna Shervheim from Des Moines and Anna Shervheim from Clearfield were Saturday visitors at Jan and Melinda Shervheim’s.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the spaghetti supper and choir and band concert Monday night at the Mount Ayr Community high school. Bobbi visited with Lena Hunt and Lisa and Ian Hargrave in Grant City on Saturday and had lunch with them.