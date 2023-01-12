REDDING, IOWA — Dan and Kathy Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates this week, and Kathy visited with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week.
A group of Amish young people went caroling Wednesday night in the community.
Ginny Quick, Bev and Walt McGinnis, and Kelly and Bob Nolin were among those being caroled to and would like to express their appreciation to the group.
Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
She went with Carrie, Wiley and Calvin Main, and Michelle Jobe to Louden Main’s basketball game in Bedford on Friday night.
Ginny and Linda Pickering had lunch at Cindy Snethen’s on Sunday. Dick and Travis Snethen returned Sunday night from El Paso, Texas.
Cindy went to Des Moines with Linda Pickering for an appointment on Friday.
Cindy visited with Lee Brand in Mount Ayr on Saturday and had supper at Rumors with Dave and Ellen Brand Saturday night.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at the Oldtowne Café in Allendale Thursday, and on Friday they went to the Civic Center in Des Moines to the musical “Cats.” This performance of “Cats” was brought to Des Moines by the Willis Broadway Series Group.
The musical has been performed by groups for more than 40 years and is based on the poem “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Bobbi Bainum called on Lena Hunt in Grant City on Sunday afternoon.