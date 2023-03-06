REDDING, Iowa — Jeremiah and Colt Overholser were Saturday evening visitors at Peggy and Jerry Overholser’s.
Tuesday supper guests at the Overholsers’ were John and Lesa Darrah, Alexis and Dalton Darrah, Chase LaFollette and BayLee Darrah, Jordyn Overholser, Aaron Darrah, and Rachel Sobotka.
Dan and Kathy Quick called on Berta Quick at the Estates and with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park in Mount Ayr during the week. On Sunday, Kathy and Dan went to Helena, Missouri, to visit with Kelly and Tony Roach.
Ginny Quick went to the Worth County R-III Retired Teachers luncheon at the Pizza Ranch in Maryville on Monday. Last Sunday Ginny volunteered to take tickets at the Shaw Center on the Graceland University campus in Lamoni at a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Ginny also visited with Berta Quick during the week at the Estates in Mount Ayr. Calvin Main was a Saturday overnight guest at Ginny’s. Carrie, Wiley, Louden and Calvin Main were Ginny’s Sunday lunch guests.
Cindy Snethen went to Bethany with Donna Melvin on Friday.
Sympathy is sent to family and friends of Joe McElvain of Grant City who passed away on Tuesday.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to Casa de Oro restaurant in Creston for supper on Thursday. Bobbi visited with Lena Hunt and Lisa Hargrave in Grant City on Friday. Preston Hayse went with Shaun, Clint, Jill and Tessa Kniep to the district semifinal basketball game Tuesday night in Greenfield.