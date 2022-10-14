The Redding UMC will sponsor a community hayride at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 followed by a trunk or treat event around the Redding Park. Everyone is welcome.
Several Redding church members had a cleaning day at the church on Thursday. Lil Rinehart, Helen Combs, Ginny Quick, Linda Hosfield, Cindy Snethen, Vickie Jeanes, Gary Lambert, Gary Hosfield and Dick Snethen worked at cleaning the basement.
Gladys Jones visited with Carla Jo Davis and her mother Inez Overbeck at Polk Villa on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday evening Donna and Kent Blunck returned from vacation in Tyler, Texas and were overnight guests at Gladys’. Gladys visited with Carla Jo and Inez again on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Carla Jo was guest of honor at a going away party before she moves to Clearview Homes on Wednesday. Guests were Dean Blades and Addie, Barb Strange and a friend Becky, Debbie and Kenny Robertson, Gladys Jones, Helen Harris, Mary and Cindy Daniels, and Inez Overbeck.
Steve, Tracy and Trace Knapp went to the wedding reception for Wyatt Jackson and Payton Jobe Saturday afternoon at the Mozingo Event Center near Maryville.
Dan and Kathy Quick returned Monday from a trip to south Missouri where they went to the Lucas Oil Company tractor pull. They visited with Berta Quick during the week and Kathy brought Berta down to the farm on Sunday. Berta’s visitors there were Ginny Quick, Louden and Calvin Main, Rebecca and Kaden Smith, Owen Whittington, Kathy and Dan Quick. Kathy visited Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week.
Ginny Quick called on Berta Quick during the week. Calvin Main was a Friday overnight visitor at Ginny’s. Rebecca, Cliff and Kaden Smith were Saturday overnight guests at Ginny’s.
Kelly, Bob and Tabitha Nolin returned on Sunday from a vacation trip to Missouri and Kentucky. Kelly’s dad Stan Mitchell from St. Louis went with them. In Kentucky they visited the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum and in Mansfield, Missouri they went to “Wilder Days.” They visited Kelly’s brother Timothy Bennett and family in St. Louis.
Cindy and Travis Snethen left on Friday and returned Sunday from a visit with Leigh Ann and Jim Freeman in Beatrice, Nebraska. Jim had his annual barbeque for friends and family on Saturday. Ron Brand from Mount Ayr, Dave and Ellen Brand from Audubon, Cindy and Travis were among those attending. Cindy and Dick Snethen visited Joe Snethen in Webster City last week.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the Jackson and Jobe wedding and reception Saturday afternoon at the Mozingo Events Center. They went out for supper Thursday in Creston. Sherry Davidson and Bobbi helped Lena Hunt celebrate her birthday on Friday at her home. Bobbi visited Danny Hunt at the Worth County nursing home on Sunday for his birthday.