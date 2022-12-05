Ian and Jasper Abarr from Ames, Iowa, were Thanksgiving visitors at Charles and Becky Abarr’s.
Helen Combs was a Thanksgiving Day guest at Lil Rinehart’s, along with Jeff Rinehart from Murray; Zach, Chelsea and Zada Kay; Crayson Rinehart from Queen City; Lori, Kevin and Justina Wimer; Jacob Wimer, his friend Cassie and her daughter Stella.
Steve, Tracey and Trace Knapp spent Tuesday through Saturday in Arizona, where they visited with Lew Knapp, who works at the Apache National Reservation in Globe, Arizona. They also visited with David and Chrystal Knapp in Mesa, and Connie and Bob Dary, Donna Colins and Jack and Marlene Groce in Chandler, Arizona.
Kelly and Bob Nolin’s grandchildren, John, Mark and Branson Telton from Lincoln, Nebraska, spent last week with them.
Jerry and Peggy, John and Lesa Darrah; Alexis and Dalton Darrah; BayLee Darrah and Chase LaFollette and a friend Dax; Aaron Darrah; Jeff, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser; Tucker Darrah and Rachel Sobotka; Jordyn and Ellyott Overholser were Thanksgiving Day guests at Jessie and Chris Christensen’s. Sunday lunch guests at Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s to celebrate Jerry’s birthday were Brenda Comer, John and Lesa Darrah, Jeff, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser, Aaron Darrah, Tucker Darrah, Rachel Sobotka, BayLee Darrah, Chase LaFollette and a friend Dax, Alexis and Dalton Darrah.
The Methodist Action Club will be having a bake sale Saturday night at the Dragoon Trace Nature Center near Poe Hollow starting at 5 p.m.
Ginny Quick brought Berta Quick to the farm on Wednesday for an overnight stay. Berta’s visitors at the farm on Wednesday were Ginny, Dan and Kathy Quick, Jeff, Rhonda and Morgan Quick, Carrie, Wiley, Louden and Calvin Main. Colton Quick was an afternoon visitor.
On Thanksgiving Day, Kathy and Dan Quick took lunch to Berta. Bruce and Kris Quick, and Ginny Quick, were also guests. Brian, Abby Quick and Josh were Thursday afternoon and supper guests at Dan and Kathy Quick’s. Brian, Abby and Josh visited Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park on Thursday.
Ginny Quick went to Calvin Main’s basketball game Tuesday at Murray. Ginny’s guests on Thanksgiving for supper were Rebecca, Cliff, Bryson and Kaden Smith, Carrie, Wiley, Louden and Calvin Main. Jan and Melinda Shervheim’s guests for Thanksgiving and the weekend were Matthew Shervheim, Laura, Steven, Indy and Eden Henry, Peter Shervheim, Anna Shervheim and Nathan Shervheim.
Cindy and Dick Snethen’s Thanksgiving Day guests were Deva and Joey Conti from Cleveland, Ohio; Leigh Ann and Jim Freeman from Beatrice, Nebraska; Dave and Ellen Brand; Shelly, Alissa and Emily Testroet from Audubon; Travis, Julie and Jaynee Snethen from Bedford; and Jim and Patty Freeman from Mount Ayr, Iowa. Jim Freeman from Beatrice was a visitor at the Snethens’ Wednesday through Sunday. On Saturday, Cindy and Dick Snethen and Jim Freeman went to the 90th birthday party for Wilma Schafer at the REC building in Mount Ayr.
Bobbi Bainum and Preston Hayse took lunch and visited with Lena Hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Joe, Gina and Eli Bainum were Sunday lunch guests at Bobbi Bainum’s.