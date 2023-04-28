REDDING, Iowa — Gary Lambert from Mount Ayr was a Saturday visitor at Helen Combs’.
Kelly and Bob Nolin’s visitors on Wednesday of last week were Katy and Sam Pelton and family of Lincoln, Nebraska. John-Mark, Annie, Branson, Robbie and Melody stayed for a longer visit with the Nolins.
Dan and Kathy Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates on Sunday.
Ginny Quick met with the Retired Teachers for lunch on Monday at the Old Towne Café in Allendale. Ginny went to Calvin Main’s track meet on Tuesday in Mount Ayr. Ginny took Berta Quick to the Legion building in Mount Ayr Wednesday for lunch and to watch the jazz band perform. Louden Main and his prom date visited Berta Quick on Saturday night before the prom. Wiley Main, Calvin Main, Ginny Quick, Roger and Terry Main from Creston also visited with Berta on Saturday.
Gladys Jones and Helen Harris were in Maryville on Wednesday and had lunch at Pizza Ranch. John Jones called on Gladys on Friday and Gladys went to prayer service at the Crossroads church in Grant City on Sunday night.
Travis Snethen visited with Cindy and Dick Snethen on Saturday. Cindy and Dick went to the Brand family reunion on Sunday at the Benton community center. Word has been received of the death of Kathy Reynolds Shank of Aurora, Colorado, on April 20. She was the daughter of Burl and Deloris Reynolds formerly from Mount Ayr.
Bobbi Bainum visited with Peggy Wagenknecht on her birthday Wednesday. Lisa Hargrave and Bobbi Bainum went to Albany on Saturday for citywide yard sales. Preston Hayse and Bobbi went to the prom walk-in on Saturday night at the high school and then to Rumors for supper.