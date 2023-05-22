REDDING, Iowa — Jasper Abarr from Ames was a weekend visitor at Charles and Becky Abarr’s. Saturday afternoon visitors at the Abarrs’ were Joe, Gina and Eli Bainum and Bobbi Bainum.
Get well wishes are sent out to Gladys Jones. She was at Helen Harris’ until Tuesday last week. Donna and Kent Blunck came on Friday to visit Gladys, and Helen Harris was also a Friday guest. John and Jeanie Jones were Saturday visitors. On Sunday, Donna and Kent Blunck, Doug Poore and Gladys went to the Red Barn in Lamoni for Mother’s Day dinner. Helen Harris and Inez Overbeck from Illinois were Sunday guests at Gladys’.
Saturday guests at Kelly and Bob Nolin’s were Katie Pelton and her family: John Mark, Annie, Branson, Robbie and baby Melody from Lincoln, Nebraska. They celebrated Mother’s Day and Bob’s birthday.
Kathy and Dan Quick went to the Mother’s Day pie social at the Estates on Sunday. Kathy met Dorothy Barber, Kelly Roach and Karen Hill for lunch on Sunday for Mother’s Day.
Ginny Quick and Rebecca Smith went to Jefferson on Saturday to Olivia Shannon’s graduation party. Ginny visited with Bryson Smith who is home from Iowa State for the summer. Ginny went to Methodist Action Club at Tracy Sheets’ on Wednesday and to Garden Club in Afton on Friday. She had lunch with Berta Quick at the Estates on Sunday for Mother’s Day.
Jim and Leigh Ann Freeman were Sunday visitors at Cindy and Dick Snethen’s. Travis Snethen was a Saturday afternoon visitor at the Snethens’. Cindy and Dick went to graduation parties for Logan Snethen in Lamoni and Alaina Whittington in Diagonal on Saturday. Carson Flowers from Florida is here visiting the Snethens. Cindy and Dick Snethen went to funeral services for Jack Hon Tuesday in Des Moines and also visited with Marilyn Elliott at the Holland Farm Memory Care facility in Ankeny. They went to services for Paul Brand Thursday in Mount Ayr. Max and Diane Garrett from Grant City were Friday evening guests at the Snethens’.
Joe, Gina and Eli Bainum from Cameron were Saturday afternoon visitors at Bobbi Bainum’s.