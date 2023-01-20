REDDING, Iowa — Stan Mitchell from St. Louis left on Wednesday to return home after a 3-week visit with Kelly and Bob Nolin.
The Methodist Action Club met Wednesday night at Bobbi Bainum’s with Bev McGinnis, Cindy Snethen, Ginny Quick, Jodi Lawrence, Lil Rinehart, Linda Hosfield, Sharon Walkup, Sherry Davidson, Vickie Jeanes and new members Tracy Sheets and Kathy Comer present. Current officers were reelected and the club members made plans for the coming year.
Jerry and Peggy Overholser went to the Diagonal Homecoming game Wednesday night. Their granddaughter Elly Overholser was in the Homecoming court. Anna Newton was crowned Homecoming queen. Jerry and Peggy went to a party celebrating Jeremiah and Colt Overholser’s birthdays Sunday afternoon at the senior citizens center in Mount Ayr. Jeff, Jordyn and Elly Overholser also went.
Kathy and Dan Quick and Ginny Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week.
Dick and Cindy Snethen went with Scott Brand to Oklahoma City on Friday. Travis Snethen was a Saturday visitor at the Snethens’. On Sunday, Cindy and Dick Snethen, Leigh Ann and Jim Freeman, Deva Freeman, Stacy and Cody Jones, and Jim and Patty Freeman met in Nebraska City at Valentino’s for lunch.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum were supper guests at Shaun and Clint Kniep’s on Monday to celebrate Shaun’s birthday. On Thursday night Preston and Bobbi went to El Vacquero for supper and to the basketball games at the high school.
Birthday greetings to Kathy Quick. She met her sisters Kelly Roach and Karen Hill for lunch in St. Joe on Tuesday to celebrate.