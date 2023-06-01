REDDING, Iowa — Charles and Becky Abarr spent Sunday at Jariah and Chris Walker’s in Norwalk. Saturday guests at the Abarrs’ were Isabelle Abarr from Kansas City, Connie McCary and Judy Jones.
Dean Olney was a Thursday evening caller at Helen Combs’. Gary Lambert visited with Helen on Sunday afternoon.
Gladys Jones went to physical therapy on Tuesday in Mount Ayr. She also visited with Carla Jo Davis at Clearview on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Gladys and Helen Harris were in Lamoni for Gladys’ dental appointment. They also had lunch and shopped in Lamoni. Saturday, John Jones, Tasha, Riley and Noah Watford visited with Gladys. Steve and Tracee Knapp, Dick and Karen Hanisch from West Des Moines and Dereck and Kelly Bucy from Red Oak went to Trace Knapp’s awards day at school on Thursday. Reas Knapp from Des Moines was a Sunday visitor at Steve and Tracee Knapp’s.
Kathy and Dan Quick took Berta Quick to cemeteries on Saturday. On Sunday, Dorothy Barber and Kathy Quick met Barbara and Kevin Jackson from Winterset and Lori Bloss from Des Moines for lunch in Tingley and then toured cemeteries.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to Kade Dugan’s graduation party on Saturday afternoon and then went to the movie at the Princess Theater in Mount Ayr. They went to Allendale for supper on Thursday night. April Taylor, Lacy Bainum and her friend Candy from Pella were Saturday afternoon visitors at Bobbi Bainum’s.
Congratulations to Jan and Melinda Shervheim on the arrival of their new granddaughter. Laura and Steven Henry of Adel are the new proud parents of June Valor, born May 17. The new baby is welcomed home by sisters Indy and Eden.