Helen Combs’ visitors on Saturday were Sheryl Misel from Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Barb Ray from Plattsmouth, Nebraska; Amanda Rothanzl from Valparaiso, Nebraska; and Lil Rinehart. Lori Wimer and Dean Olney were afternoon visitors.
Gladys Jones visited with Carla Jo Davis and had coffee with her on Wednesday at Clearview Home in Mount Ayr. Gladys visited with Mary and Cindy Daniels on Saturday and went to family night Sunday night at the Grant City Crossroads Church.
Peggy Overholser took Jeremiah and Colt Overholser to Tingley Fun Night on Saturday. The boys were overnight guests Saturday at Brenda and Sheldon Comer’s. Jerry and Peggy Overholser were in Des Moines Tuesday for appointments. Peggy visited with Ellie Overholser on Friday.
Kathy and Dan Quick called on Berta Quick at Clearview Estates.
Ginny Quick went to Monica and Charles Huddleson’s 60th wedding anniversary party in Lorimer on Saturday. Ginny and Calvin Main went to Tingley fun night on Saturday. Rebecca, Cliff, Kaden and Bryson Smith were Friday and Saturday overnight guests at Ginny Quick’s. Sam and Vera Miller from Seymour, Iowa, were Wednesday visitors at Ginny’s. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Cindy and Dick Snethen went to the Bar-X restaurant in Albany for supper on Saturday night to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the Junction Cafe in Bedford, Iowa, for supper Thursday night.