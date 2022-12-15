REDDING, Iowa — Jasper Abarr from Ames was a weekend visitor at Charles and Becky Abarr’s.
Charles visited with John Hunt from Coralville on Saturday.
Steve and Tracy Knapp celebrated Trace Knapp’s birthday in Des Moines last week. On Saturday the Knapp family went to Kelly Bucy’s in Red Oak for an early Christmas.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates and with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week.
Ginny Quick went to Calvin Main’s basketball game Monday night in Mount Ayr. She met Sandy Rawlins and Beth McGrath for lunch at the Wagon Wheel in Tingley on Wednesday. Ginny went to Garden Club on Friday in Afton. Calvin Main was a Saturday overnight guest at Ginny’s. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Leigh Ann and Jim Freeman from Beatrice, Nebraska, were weekend visitors at Cindy and Dick Snethen’s, along with Stacy Jones from Mount Ayr on Saturday, and Marilyn and Howie Elliott from Prole on Sunday afternoon. Cindy and Dick went to basketball games at Hopkins and Bedford during the week to watch Jaynee Snethen play.
Kelly Nolin spent last week with her daughter Katie Pelton and family in Lincoln to help with their new baby girl who was named Melody Grace.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at the family restaurant in Creston on Thursday night. The Sunshine Workers 4-H Club met Wednesday for their monthly meeting and delivered Christmas candy to shut-ins and others in the Redding area.
Stephanie and Tom VanOsten from Ashland, Oregon, arrived Friday for a visit with Bobbi Bainum and family. Caitlyn Bainum from Orange City, Florida, is also here visiting. April Taylor, Lacy Bainum from Pella, Holly Bainum and her roommate Hailey from Ames were Saturday lunch guests at Bobbi’s. Sunday lunch guests at Bobbi’s were Stephanie and Tom, Caitlyn, Joe, Gina, Maya and Eli Bainum from Cameron, Tristan, Dezirae and Echo Bainum from Cedar Falls.