Kim Scharfenkamp was hostess for the Methodist Action Club on Wednesday night. Robin McDonnell was the guest speaker and told the club members about “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” an organization that provides beds and bedding for children from needy families.
Gladys Jones and Helen Harris visited Carla Jo Davis at Clearview on Monday, and Gladys went to the Frontier Hall and voted on Tuesday. She visited Carla Jo Davis and her roommate Arlene Hall on Thursday and also called on Debbie Robertson.
Peggy and Jerry Overholser took 14 of their Dari Sweet summer employees to Jordan Creek Mall in Des Moines on Saturday for shopping, lunch and a movie. On Sunday Peggy Overholser and BayLee Darrah attended the Dillenburg family reunion at the Tingley Community Hall. There were 67 family members present including Brenda, Sheldon, Shelby and Shane Comer and Shelby’s friend Craig; Holtom, Lesa, John, Alexis and Dalton Darrah; Tucker Darrah and Rachel Sobotka; Jeff, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser. The Redding church ladies have a pre-Thanksgiving bake sale scheduled for November 23 at the Mount Ayr courthouse lobby.
Ginny Quick brought Berta Quick from the Estates down to the farm for the day on Wednesday, and Kathy and Dan Quick visited her there. Kathy and Sue Quall attended the open house on Sunday for The Barn, a bed and breakfast under new management in Blockton.
Last Sunday Ginny Quick, Jody Lawrence and Jackie Findley went to graveside services for Debbie Defenbaugh in Carl, Iowa. Ginny Quick went to Garden Club in Afton on Friday and then went to Adel and spent the weekend with Rebecca and Cliff Smith. Rebecca and Ginny went to the Junk Jubilee in Des Moines on Saturday. Ginny and Sally Rawlins went to visitation for Dana Larimore in Creston on Tuesday. Carrie, Wiley, Louden and Calvin Main were Sunday lunch guests at Ginny Quick’s.
Cindy Snethen, Chloe Saville and Linda Hosfield sat on the election board Tuesday for the midterm elections.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at El Vacquero Friday night and then went to the musical “Bye, Bye Birdie” at the high school. They went to the Junk Jubilee Saturday in Des Moines.