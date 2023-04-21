REDDING, Iowa — Sympathy is sent to the family of Anthony Stewart whose funeral services were held on Friday in Grant City.
Mary and Cindy Daniels visited with Gladys Jones on Tuesday and again on Friday. On Wednesday, Gladys Jones and Helen Harris called on Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home in Mount Ayr. Gladys and Helen Harris had lunch on Sunday at the Old Towne Café in Allendale.
Peggy and Jerry Overholser attended the Dillenburg family dinner on Sunday at the Tingley community hall with 42 present. The Methodist Action Club met on Wednesday night at Sharon Walkup’s.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr and with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week.
Ginny Quick and Berta Quick had breakfast at the Old Towne Café in Allendale on Tuesday. Ginny went to the Garden Club in Afton on Friday. She went to the funeral of Anthony Stewart on Friday. On Sunday she attended Calvin Main’s piano recital at the UPB church.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went out for supper Thursday night at the Old Towne Café in Allendale. Those helping prepare and serve the lunch to the family of Anthony Stewart on Friday were Cindy Snethen, Lil Rinehart, Sharon Walkup, Helen Combs, Peggy Overholser, Kathy Quick, Linda Hosfield, Ginny Quick, Kim Scharfenkamp, Vickie Jeanes, Jodi Lawrence and Bobbi Bainum.
Leigh Ann Freeman was a weekend visitor at Cindy and Dick Snethen’s. Stacy Jones was a Saturday guest. Travis Snethen was a Saturday supper guest. Cindy and Dick Snethen visited Nadine Cracraft in Eagleville and her granddaughter Rachel Darnell from Germany on Sunday.