By Bobbi Bainum
Times-Tribune Correspondent
REDDING, Iowa — The Redding Methodist Action Club met on Wednesday night at the Frontier Hall in Redding. Sherry Davidson was hostess and served a St. Patrick’s Day supper of corned beef and cabbage.
There will be a free community soup supper at the Frontier Hall on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited.
A variety of kinds of soup will be served. The supper is provided by the Redding United Methodist church at no charge.
Gladys Jones visited with Carla Jo Davis at Clearview on Monday. On Thursday, Helen Harris and Connie Allen called on Gladys.
Reas Knapp from Des Moines was a weekend guest at Tracee, Steve and Trace Knapp’s.
Berta Quick’s Sunday visitors at the Estates were Dan and Kathy Quick; Jeff and Rhonda Quick; Morgan Quick and her dog; and Rebecca, Cliff and Kaden Smith from Adel.
Ginny Quick and Sherry Davidson went to the dinner theater at the Grant City school on Friday night.
Rebecca, Cliff and Kaden Smith and Calvin Main were Saturday overnight guests at Ginny’s. Louden Main was a Sunday lunch guest.
Ginny visited with Berta Quick during the week at the Estates and she went to Garden club in Afton on Friday.
Cindy Snethen went to Bethany with Linda Pickering on Friday. Cindy visited by phone with Dottie Cooper in Brush, Colorado, on Sunday.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to El Guero restaurant in Lenox for supper on Monday night. Preston and Pete Hayse went to the Big 12 Conference basketball tournament in Kansas City Wednesday through Saturday.
They watched nine games and saw Shaquille O’Neal in the crowd.