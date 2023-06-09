REDDING, Iowa — Many thanks to all who helped put up and take down the flags in the Redding cemetery for Memorial weekend.
Mary Daniels had the misfortune of suffering a broken hip on Thursday. She had surgery on Friday at the Ringgold County Hospital in Mount Ayr. Her visitors on Thursday at the hospital were Gladys Jones, Donna Blunck, Helen Harris, Cindy Daniels and Kenny and Debbie Robertson. On Friday, George and Sandy Robertson from Kansas City, Kansas and Carla Jo Davis from Clearview Home visited Mary. Rex Robertson and family from Kansas City, Kansas, visited Mary on Saturday and her Sunday visitors were George and Sandy Robertson, Cindy Daniels and Helen Harris.
Get well wishes to Jerry Overholser who had shoulder surgery last week. Congratulations to Shelby Comer and Craig Holton who were married on Saturday at the farmhouse in Caledonia. Their reception was held in Leon at the fairgrounds. Jerry and Peggy attended the wedding and reception.
Kathy and Dan Quick called on Berta Quick at the Estates and Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim’s visitors were Peter and Reyna Shervheim from Des Moines on Friday and Saturday and Anna Shervheim from Clearfield on Saturday.
Cindy and Dick Snethen went to the retirement party for Becky Andrews on Saturday in Leon. Becky retired from the Leon school system after 41 years. Cindy and Dick were lunch guests at Lee Brand’s in Mount Ayr on Thursday. Betty Brand and Wilma Schafer were also guests. The Snethens went to the wedding reception for Shelby and Craig Holton on Saturday in Leon. Cindy Snethen and Sharon Walkup went on the Ringgold Road trip on Saturday.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at the Family Restaurant in Creston on Thursday. The Sunshine Workers 4-H Club met Sunday afternoon in the Redding park.