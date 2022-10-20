The Methodist Action Club met on Wednesday night at the Redding UMC. The club members worked on plans for the upcoming gathering in early November.
Jennifer and Parker Cornell from Des Moines were weekend guests at Gary and Linda Hosfield’s. They went on the hayride and to Trunk or Treating in the Redding park.
Gladys Jones helped Inez Overbeck with a garage sale at Polk Villa during the week and on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Gladys, Helen Harris, Mary and Cindy Daniels had lunch with Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home in Mount Ayr. Sunday afternoon Gladys, Kenny and Debbie Robertson helped clean out Carla Jo Davis’ apartment at Polk Villa. Gladys called on Helen Harris Sunday afternoon also.
Ginny, Kathy and Dan Quick all visited with Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week. Ginny went to Calvin Main’s football game on Tuesday and to Louden Main’s game on Friday night at the Mount Ayr high school, as did Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum. Ginny went to a luncheon at the Afton garden club on Friday.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim went to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday to visit Melinda’s parents, Jim and Shirley Klooster. Last week the Shervheims — Matthew, Peter, Laura and Steven Henry and daughters along with Nathan and Anna Shervheim — toured eastern Iowa.
Nancy Roe, Mary Kathryn Gepner, Kay Hove, Ann Smith and Bobbi Bainum had coffee at the Mill on Tuesday to help Ann celebrate her birthday.
The hayride sponsored by the Redding UMC Sunday afternoon was well-attended. It was followed by Trunk or Treating in the Redding Park. Those participating were Cindy Snethen, Ginny Quick, Kathy Comer, Kelly Tire and Exhaust, Sharon Walkup, Peggy Overholser, Lori Wimer, Lions Club of Mount Ayr, Kim Scharfenkamp, Ringgold County Hospital, Helen Combs, Linda Hosfield, Vickie Jeanes and Bobbi Bainum. Jennifer and Parker Cornell from Des Moines were weekend guests at Gary and Linda Hosfield’s, and they attended as well.