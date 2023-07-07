REDDING, Iowa — Congratulations to Helen Combs on her milestone birthday. Her 80th birthday party was held on Saturday at the Redding Frontier Hall with many friends and family members present. Special guests were Ed and June Combs, Carl Combs from Des Moines; Virginia Combs from North Liberty; Steve and Mandy Rothanzl from Valparaiso, Nebraska; and Barb and Randy Ray from Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Sherry Davidson was a Saturday evening visitor at Helen’s. Ian Abarr from Ames was a Friday visitor at Charles and Becky Abarr’s.
The annual Bible Reading Marathon will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the state of Iowa. The Redding site will be at Bobbi Bainum’s. Call 767-5211 to make arrangements for a time to read or to receive an assignment to read. Reading can be done at home.
Lew and Reas Knapp are visiting at Steve and Tracee Knapp’s for the Fourth of July weekend.
Jeanette and Rodger Todd were supper guests Saturday night at Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s. Jeremiah and Colt Overholser were Saturday overnight guests at Jerry and Peggy’s.
The Overholsers will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Mount Ayr Legion building. Everyone is invited.
Kathy and Dan Quick went to a fish fry at Bruce and Kris Quick’s on Friday. They also visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Ginny Quick went to Kaden Smith’s baseball game in Adel on Tuesday. She went to a garden tour in Winterset on Friday. She took Berta Quick to the fish fry at Bruce and Kris Quick’s on Friday.
Gladys Jones visited Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home on Tuesday and also called on Jeanie Jones in Mount Ayr. Gladys had therapy at the hospital on Friday and also went to Clearview Home to visit with Mary and Cindy Daniels and with Carla Jo Davis. John Jones visited at Gladys’ on Friday to set up her new TV and on Saturday to take care of tree limbs from Friday’s wind storm. Connie Allen called on Gladys on Saturday.
Bobbi Bainum and Billy Wimer visited with Lena Hunt in Grant City on Monday. Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the South Devon Junior National Awards supper Saturday at the Ringgold County fairgrounds. Clint and Shaun Kniep hosted the event this weekend and Jill Kniep won several awards in the show.