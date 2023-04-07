REDDING, Iowa — The Sunshine Workers 4-H Club met Sunday afternoon at the Frontier Hall in Redding. They finished making plans for their annual Easter party to be held Saturday afternoon, April 8 at 2 p.m. at the Frontier Hall for local kids 0 to 12. There will be games, activities and refreshments in the Frontier Hall followed by a candy hunt in the Redding park.
Gladys Jones and Helen Harris had lunch on Sunday at the Old Towne Café in Allendale. Gladys went to the Bible study at the Crossroads church in Grant City Sunday evening.
Jerry and Peggy Overholser, Aaron Darrah and Carlton Allen-Baur went to the Blockton Booster Club fish fry Saturday evening in Blockton. Jerry and Peggy were Sunday lunch guests at Lesa and John Darrah’s.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates and with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park during the week. They also attended the fish fry at Blockton Saturday night.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the Blockton fish fry Saturday night. Preston went to the Special Olympics qualifying trials Saturday in Lamoni to watch Tessa Kniep compete. She won first place in the 50-yard dash and standing broad jump. Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper at the Dari Sweet on Friday night.