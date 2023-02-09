REDDING, Iowa — Joe Bainum was a Sunday afternoon visitor at Bobbi Bainum’s. Charles Abarr also visited.
BayLee Darrah and expected baby boy were guests of honor at a baby shower Saturday afternoon at the Redding Frontier Hall. Hostesses for the event were Cindy Snethen, Meredith Dredge, Sherry Davidson, Kathy Comer and Bobbi Bainum.
Jeremiah and Colt Overholser were Sunday afternoon visitors at Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park and with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Ginny Quick went to Louden Main’s basketball games during the week. Rebecca and Kaden Smith came from Adel to watch Louden play on Friday. Ginny went to Kaden Smith’s wrestling meet on Thursday and was an overnight guest at Rebecca and Cliff Smith’s. Louden Main and friends were overnight visitors at Ginny’s on Saturday. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to Maryville on Thursday night to the Clear Creek Grill & Bar for supper. They went to the Bedford and Mount Ayr basketball games on Friday night and to Senior Parents night held between the boys and girls games. The Sunshine Workers 4-H club met on Sunday afternoon at Bobbi Bainum’s. The club members got Valentine cards ready to send to the nursing homes in Mount Ayr.
Cindy and Dick Snethen went to Audubon on Sunday to Dave and Ellen Brand’s. Jim and Ruth Brand from Mount Ayr were also guests.