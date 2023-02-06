REDDING, Iowa — Jasper Abarr from Ames was a weekend visitor at Charles and Becky Abarr’s.
Reas Knapp from Des Moines was a weekend visitor at Steve and Tracy Knapp’s.
Last Thursday Trace Knapp went to the jazz band competition at Simpson College.
Jeremiah and Colt Overholser spent Tuesday through Saturday with their grandparents, Peggy and Jerry Overholser. Jerry and Peggy’s Saturday night supper guests were Jeff and Jordyn Overholser, Brenda Comer, and Jeremiah and Colt Overholser.
Dan and Kathy Quick called on Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week. Ginny Quick went to Adel to her grandson Kaden Smith’s wrestling meet on Tuesday and was an overnight guest at Rebecca and Cliff Smith’s.
Ginny’s Sunday lunch guests were Rebecca and Kaden Smith and Louden and Calvin Main. Louden and Calvin Main, Kaden Smith and Tate Schaefer were Saturday overnight guests at Ginny’s. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Congratulations to Peter Shervheim and Reyna Resendiz, both from Des Moines, who were married on Friday evening in Lennox.
Cindy and Dick Snethen went to the movie at the Princess Theater in Mount Ayr on Friday.
A baby shower for BayLee Darrah and the expected baby boy will be held on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Redding Frontier Hall. Everyone is welcome.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the ballgames at the high school on Monday night and to Bedford to Tampico’s for supper on Thursday.